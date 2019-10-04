Reviewing Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)’s and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s results

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 32 -8.94 134.27M -0.82 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 239 1.14 77.69M 6.97 34.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zillow Group Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 416,728,739.91% -5.3% -4.1% IAC/InterActiveCorp 32,477,739.22% 23.9% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Zillow Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Zillow Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Zillow Group Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 3.00

The upside potential is 46.05% for Zillow Group Inc. with average price target of $42.5. Competitively IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $297.4, with potential upside of 34.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zillow Group Inc. looks more robust than IAC/InterActiveCorp as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Zillow Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc. was more bullish than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats on 7 of the 13 factors Zillow Group Inc.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.