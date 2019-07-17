Reviewing Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)’s and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s results

This is a contrast between Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 38 6.73 N/A -0.59 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,137 5.64 N/A 39.86 29.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zillow Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zillow Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.6% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Zillow Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alphabet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Zillow Group Inc. is $38.5, with potential downside of -20.81%. Alphabet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1377.5 consensus price target and a 19.41% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alphabet Inc. seems more appealing than Zillow Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zillow Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 69.95%. About 0.8% of Zillow Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 11.8% 4.13% 7.41% 25.71% -29.03% 21.79% Alphabet Inc. -0.18% -4.66% 3.93% 9.2% 5.82% 12.42%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alphabet Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats Zillow Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.