Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s results

Both Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 77 5.59 109.26M -1.37 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 5 0.00 63.52M -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Zendesk Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 141,473,520.65% -35.6% -11.8% UP Fintech Holding Limited 1,395,032,174.47% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. UP Fintech Holding Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zendesk Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$95.5 is Zendesk Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 32.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares and 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend while UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited beats on 6 of the 11 factors Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.