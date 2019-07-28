Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 82 15.79 N/A -1.37 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 135 12.90 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zendesk Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zendesk Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.63 shows that Zendesk Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tableau Software Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Tableau Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zendesk Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, and a -6.12% downside potential. On the other hand, Tableau Software Inc.’s potential downside is -12.38% and its average price target is $154.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Zendesk Inc. looks more robust than Tableau Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.08% and 98.77% respectively. Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48% Tableau Software Inc. -1.52% -3.49% -3.73% 6.44% 31.91% 1.22%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. was more bullish than Tableau Software Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.