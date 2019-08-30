Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s results

We are contrasting Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.49 N/A -1.37 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 33 31.97 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zendesk Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Slack Technologies Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Slack Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zendesk Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Zendesk Inc.’s upside potential is 14.36% at a $92 consensus target price. Competitively Slack Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $36.67, with potential upside of 26.58%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Slack Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Zendesk Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares and 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats Zendesk Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.