Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.41 N/A -1.37 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.32 N/A -3.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zendesk Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zendesk Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Zendesk Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Riot Blockchain Inc. has a 3.44 beta and it is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Zendesk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zendesk Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.95% and an $95.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 16.2% respectively. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has weaker performance than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

