Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 11.78 N/A -1.37 0.00 Open Text Corporation 39 3.61 N/A 1.02 41.88

In table 1 we can see Zendesk Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Zendesk Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Open Text Corporation has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Open Text Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc.’s upside potential is 17.95% at a $88 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Zendesk Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Open Text Corporation.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.