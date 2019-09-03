Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Zendesk Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.60% -11.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Zendesk Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. N/A 85 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Zendesk Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

$92 is the average target price of Zendesk Inc., with a potential upside of 16.32%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.10%. Based on the results given earlier, Zendesk Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zendesk Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Zendesk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Zendesk Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Zendesk Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zendesk Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.