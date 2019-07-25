Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s results

This is a contrast between Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 82 15.72 N/A -1.37 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 7 4.93 N/A 0.20 43.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.63 beta means Zendesk Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Zendesk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zendesk Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.68% for Zendesk Inc. with consensus target price of $88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.08% of Zendesk Inc. shares and 23.6% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares. 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.99% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.51% 20.07% 96.6% 104.23% 143.74% 99.67%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. was less bullish than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.