Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.41 N/A -1.37 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.90 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zendesk Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zendesk Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility & Risk

Zendesk Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Finjan Holdings Inc. has a 0.34 beta and it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zendesk Inc. is $95.5, with potential upside of 21.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 67.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend while Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.