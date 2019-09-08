Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s results

We are comparing Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.41 N/A -1.37 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.65 N/A 0.02 263.33

In table 1 we can see Zendesk Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Zendesk Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Zendesk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zendesk Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zendesk Inc.’s upside potential is 21.95% at a $95.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 38.63% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Zendesk Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 94.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.