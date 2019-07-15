Reviewing Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 80 15.80 N/A -1.37 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.83 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Zendesk Inc. and CounterPath Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zendesk Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.1% -45.6%

Volatility & Risk

Zendesk Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. In other hand, CounterPath Corporation has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, CounterPath Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zendesk Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc. has an average target price of $84.67, and a -9.75% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.08% and 6.2% respectively. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48% CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has stronger performance than CounterPath Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zendesk Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.