Reviewing Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)’s and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s results

Both Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 203 1.56 53.53M 7.83 26.93 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1 0.00 18.33M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zebra Technologies Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 26,386,355.79% 33.6% 9.7% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1,277,173,913.04% -2.1% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zebra Technologies Corporation is $217.5, with potential upside of 6.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.1% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.