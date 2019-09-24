Reviewing Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)’s and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s results

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 203 2.53 N/A 7.83 26.93 Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.51 N/A 2.07 5.02

Demonstrates Zebra Technologies Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Turtle Beach Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Zebra Technologies Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4%

A beta of 1.57 shows that Zebra Technologies Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Turtle Beach Corporation has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Turtle Beach Corporation is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Turtle Beach Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 5.89% for Zebra Technologies Corporation with consensus price target of $217.5. Meanwhile, Turtle Beach Corporation’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 170.55%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Turtle Beach Corporation seems more appealing than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zebra Technologies Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.1% and 62.2% respectively. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 7.3% are Turtle Beach Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.