Reviewing Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)’s and Its Peers results

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zebra Technologies Corporation has 90.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Zebra Technologies Corporation has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Zebra Technologies Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.60% 9.70% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Zebra Technologies Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation N/A 197 23.65 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Zebra Technologies Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Zebra Technologies Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

$225 is the consensus target price of Zebra Technologies Corporation, with a potential upside of 18.64%. The potential upside of the competitors is 70.68%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Zebra Technologies Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zebra Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation -7.43% -19.93% 0.66% 2.03% 20.52% 16.3% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Zebra Technologies Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

Zebra Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.43 shows that Zebra Technologies Corporation is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s peers are 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

Zebra Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.