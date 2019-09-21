Reviewing Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.40 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 20.77% at a $30 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 108.33% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Translate Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 58.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Translate Bio Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.