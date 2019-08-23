Reviewing Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|InflaRx N.V.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Analyst Ratings
Zealand Pharma A/S and InflaRx N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Zealand Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 44.02% at a $30 consensus target price. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 123.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that InflaRx N.V. looks more robust than Zealand Pharma A/S as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zealand Pharma A/S and InflaRx N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 53.6%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
