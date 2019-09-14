Reviewing Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.52 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S has a 24.58% upside potential and an average price target of $30. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 163.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Zealand Pharma A/S as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.