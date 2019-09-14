Reviewing Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|14.52
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Zealand Pharma A/S has a 24.58% upside potential and an average price target of $30. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 163.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Zealand Pharma A/S as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
