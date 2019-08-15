Reviewing Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|54.27
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Zealand Pharma A/S and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Zealand Pharma A/S and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
