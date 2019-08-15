Reviewing Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Both Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 54.27 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zealand Pharma A/S and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zealand Pharma A/S and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.