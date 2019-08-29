Reviewing Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Analyst Ratings

Zealand Pharma A/S and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Zealand Pharma A/S’s average target price while its potential upside is 60.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.