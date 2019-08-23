Reviewing Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 5.92 N/A 5.49 20.63

In table 1 we can see Zealand Pharma A/S and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Zealand Pharma A/S’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zealand Pharma A/S and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zealand Pharma A/S and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$30 is Zealand Pharma A/S’s average target price while its potential upside is 43.88%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $167.5 average target price and a 40.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zealand Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 98.8% respectively. Competitively, 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 10 of the 11 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.