Reviewing Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO)’s and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s results

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.10 N/A 0.48 71.01 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.44 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and PCTEL Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Risk & Volatility

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. PCTEL Inc.’s 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. PCTEL Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and PCTEL Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $35.5, while its potential upside is 4.81%. Meanwhile, PCTEL Inc.’s average price target is $6.33, while its potential downside is -0.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zayo Group Holdings Inc. looks more robust than PCTEL Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and PCTEL Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 63.8%. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of PCTEL Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PCTEL Inc.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats PCTEL Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.