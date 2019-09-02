Reviewing Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO)’s and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s results

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.10 N/A 0.48 71.01 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 201 6.90 N/A 7.27 28.55

Table 1 demonstrates Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. L3Harris Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of L3Harris Technologies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. L3Harris Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 5.47% for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. with average target price of $35.5. L3Harris Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $235.4 average target price and a 11.35% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that L3Harris Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.