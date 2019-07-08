Reviewing Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO)’s and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s results

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 29 3.02 N/A 0.48 69.18 CalAmp Corp. 13 1.06 N/A 0.71 19.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CalAmp Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zayo Group Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7% 1.1% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CalAmp Corp. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Its rival CalAmp Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.4 respectively. CalAmp Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 10.79% at a $36.75 consensus target price. CalAmp Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $17.25 consensus target price and a 52.79% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CalAmp Corp. looks more robust than Zayo Group Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and CalAmp Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 82%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.83% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. -0.42% 3.76% 28.26% 41.27% -2.46% 43.87% CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. was more bullish than CalAmp Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats CalAmp Corp.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.