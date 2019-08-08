Reviewing Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO)’s and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 30 3.07 N/A 0.48 71.01 BlackBerry Limited 8 4.16 N/A 0.19 38.02

Demonstrates Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and BlackBerry Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackBerry Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Zayo Group Holdings Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4% BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta means Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, BlackBerry Limited has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 1.16% at a $34 consensus target price. BlackBerry Limited on the other hand boasts of a $9.5 consensus target price and a 39.09% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that BlackBerry Limited appears more favorable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of BlackBerry Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.2% are BlackBerry Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. was more bullish than BlackBerry Limited.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors BlackBerry Limited.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.