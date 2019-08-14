Reviewing Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

We are comparing Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|30
|15304.38
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|60
|252.96
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and uniQure N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Zai Lab Limited and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zai Lab Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 44.88% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zai Lab Limited and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 78.8%. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited was less bullish than uniQure N.V.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Zai Lab Limited.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
