Reviewing Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

This is a contrast between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 627.67 N/A -2.60 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zai Lab Limited and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.5. The Current Ratio of rival Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.