Reviewing Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 17883.25 N/A -2.60 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 30991.77 N/A -1.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats ObsEva SA on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.