Reviewing Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 16972.31 N/A -2.60 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zai Lab Limited and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 33.5%. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.