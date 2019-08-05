Reviewing Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 13740.13 N/A -2.60 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 41.07 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zai Lab Limited and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zai Lab Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited was more bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Editas Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.