Reviewing Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15646.98 N/A -2.60 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 25.04 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zai Lab Limited and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zai Lab Limited and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.5. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Zai Lab Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.