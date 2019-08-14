Reviewing Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 30 15304.38 N/A -2.60 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $12.25, with potential upside of 390.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 17.9% respectively. Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders are 35.26%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.