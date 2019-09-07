Reviewing Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 17883.25 N/A -2.60 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 40.07 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Alector Inc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.