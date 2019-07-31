Reviewing ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)’s and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG Inc 9 0.39 N/A 0.64 10.28 The Michaels Companies Inc. 11 0.21 N/A 1.97 5.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ZAGG Inc and The Michaels Companies Inc. The Michaels Companies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ZAGG Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. ZAGG Inc is presently more expensive than The Michaels Companies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4% The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% -19.3% 14.2%

Volatility and Risk

ZAGG Inc has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ZAGG Inc are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor The Michaels Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. ZAGG Inc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ZAGG Inc and The Michaels Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67 The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 5 2 2.25

ZAGG Inc’s average price target is $18.33, while its potential upside is 173.17%. On the other hand, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s potential upside is 116.17% and its average price target is $15.11. Based on the results shown earlier, ZAGG Inc is looking more favorable than The Michaels Companies Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of ZAGG Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Michaels Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ZAGG Inc’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZAGG Inc -12.47% -25.2% -45.4% -43.02% -57.32% -33.23% The Michaels Companies Inc. -3.78% -14.38% -16.08% -38.15% -41.86% -19.05%

For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. has weaker performance than ZAGG Inc

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors ZAGG Inc beats The Michaels Companies Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.