Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 657.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 13.3% respectively. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.