Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.66 N/A -3.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.48 beta. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zafgen Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 708.48% and an $6.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 19.6%. Insiders owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.