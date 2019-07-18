Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zafgen Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Provention Bio Inc. which has a 32.9 Current Ratio and a 32.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 465.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 98.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.