Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|403.26
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Risk & Volatility
A -0.48 beta means Zafgen Inc.’s volatility is 148.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Zafgen Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 594.79% for Zafgen Inc. with consensus price target of $6.67.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Prothena Corporation plc.
Summary
Prothena Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
