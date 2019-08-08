Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 403.26 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.48 beta means Zafgen Inc.’s volatility is 148.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zafgen Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 594.79% for Zafgen Inc. with consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.