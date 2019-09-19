Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.18 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.48 shows that Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.35% and an $0.78 average target price. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a -10.55% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.