Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 38.28 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zafgen Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Moderna Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 465.25% and an $6.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 181.69% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Moderna Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.1% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while Moderna Inc. has 51.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.