Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 113 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zafgen Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 602.11%. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $128, while its potential upside is 48.29%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.