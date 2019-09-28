Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|1
|0.00
|29.10M
|-1.73
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|17
|0.00
|80.56M
|-4.28
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zafgen Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|3,659,916,991.57%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|Insmed Incorporated
|463,521,288.84%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of -0.48 shows that Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 2.76 beta is the reason why it is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Zafgen Inc. has a 7.90% upside potential and a consensus target price of $0.78. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 64.20%. The data provided earlier shows that Insmed Incorporated appears more favorable than Zafgen Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Zafgen Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 94.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
