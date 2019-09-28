Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 17 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zafgen Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 3,659,916,991.57% -70.6% -52.8% Insmed Incorporated 463,521,288.84% -130.1% -51%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.48 shows that Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 2.76 beta is the reason why it is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 7.90% upside potential and a consensus target price of $0.78. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 64.20%. The data provided earlier shows that Insmed Incorporated appears more favorable than Zafgen Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 94.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.