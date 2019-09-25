Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 8.16 N/A 1.17 72.58

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zafgen Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.48 beta. Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Incyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.88% and an $0.78 consensus price target. Competitively Incyte Corporation has a consensus price target of $91.13, with potential upside of 19.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Incyte Corporation looks more robust than Zafgen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 94.7%. Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Competitively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.