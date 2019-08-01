Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.05 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zafgen Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.46 shows that Zafgen Inc. is 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.66 beta which makes it 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 36.1 and 36.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 632.97% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, which is potential 426.49% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 37.9% respectively. About 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.