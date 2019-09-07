Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.93, and a 608.13% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.