Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Risk and Volatility
Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zafgen Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.93, and a 608.13% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Zafgen Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
