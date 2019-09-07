Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.91 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zafgen Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zafgen Inc. has an average price target of $4.93, and a 608.13% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of FibroGen Inc. is $65, which is potential 55.95% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than FibroGen Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.