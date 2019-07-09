Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s results

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zafgen Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zafgen Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.67 is Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 446.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has 10.85% stronger performance.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.