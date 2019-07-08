Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|5
|3.22
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-76.2%
|-56.2%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 442.28%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zafgen Inc.
|-1.14%
|-4.4%
|-40.95%
|-77.07%
|-60.33%
|-47.27%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-0.97%
|-11.92%
|-14%
|-7.78%
|-42.05%
|21.43%
For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.