Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.22 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zafgen Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 442.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.