Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.20 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Zafgen Inc. is 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.46 beta. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 460.50% at a $6.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 10.5%. Insiders held 0.1% of Zafgen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.