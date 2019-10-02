Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 1 0.00 29.10M -1.73 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 3,718,374,648.61% -70.6% -52.8% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,416,315.05% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.48. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.04 beta which makes it 104.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zafgen Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 11.59% at a $0.78 average target price. Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, with potential downside of -9.37%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 97%. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.